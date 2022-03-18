Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Syria's Assad visits UAE, 1st trip to Arab country since war

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-18T20:15:28+0000
Syria's Assad visits UAE, 1st trip to Arab country since war

Shafaq News / The Syrian presidency says President Bashar Assad has travelled to the United Arab Emirates, marking his first visit to an Arab country since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011.

In a statement posted on its social media pages, the office says that Assad met on Friday with Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and the ruler of Dubai.

Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League and boycotted by its neighbors after the conflict broke out 11 years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the war, which displaced half of Syria’s population. Large parts of Syria have been destroyed and reconstruction would cost tens of billions of dollars.

The visit sends the clearest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with Syria’s once widely shunned president.

(The Washington Post)

related

23 terrorists killed, 89 arrested in al-Hasaka- source reveals

Date: 2022-01-23 17:57:41
23 terrorists killed, 89 arrested in al-Hasaka- source reveals

US forces send 12 wheat trucks from Syria to Iraq

Date: 2021-04-01 09:55:25
US forces send 12 wheat trucks from Syria to Iraq

UAE to stop editing films for adult content with introduction of 21 age rating

Date: 2021-12-19 18:23:08
UAE to stop editing films for adult content with introduction of 21 age rating

SDF detonates chemical weapons of ISIS remnants in the southern countryside of Hasakah

Date: 2021-08-28 10:37:09
SDF detonates chemical weapons of ISIS remnants in the southern countryside of Hasakah

17 killed and injured during clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

Date: 2020-12-28 17:41:16
17 killed and injured during clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

US patrol roams the northern countryside of Derik near the Turkish borders

Date: 2021-05-18 11:47:45
US patrol roams the northern countryside of Derik near the Turkish borders

Arab countries want Syria to return to the Arab League, Aboul Gheit says

Date: 2021-10-28 10:05:25
Arab countries want Syria to return to the Arab League, Aboul Gheit says

Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Date: 2021-02-15 06:05:33
Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus