Arab countries back Syria, demand UN act on Israeli occupation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq and nine other Arab countries affirmed support for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, urging the UN Security Council to uphold its responsibilities by ensuring Israel's full withdrawal from the occupied Syrian territories.

According to a joint statement published by the UAE Foreign Ministry, foreign ministers from Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Egypt held intensive discussions over the past two days on the evolving situation in Syria.

Welcoming the recent agreement to resolve the crisis in Suwayda Province, the Arab FMs called for its full implementation and stressed the importance of protecting civilians, preserving national unity, and upholding the rule of law.

The statement also hailed Syrian Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s commitment to holding accountable those responsible for violations against civilians in Suwayda.

The parties condemned repeated Israeli attacks on Syria, labeling them as “a blatant violation of international law.” They further invited the international community to support Syria’s reconstruction and called on the UN Security Council to enforce Resolution 2766 and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.