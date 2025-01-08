Syrian Air temporarily halts flights to the UAE

Shafaq News/ Syrian Air announced, on Wednesday, the temporary suspension of flights to the United Arab Emirates.

“Tickets issued and booked on Syrian Air flights to and from the UAE are exempt from rebooking fees due to the flight suspension,” the airline stated, adding that any updates regarding the resumption of flights will be announced in due course.

Flights to and from Damascus Airport resumed on Tuesday, after weeks of suspension following the fall of the Syrian regime and the completion of the airport's rehabilitation.

On Tuesday, Syrian Air operated a flight to Sharjah Airport in the UAE, which then returned to Damascus Airport. Additionally, the first Qatar Airways passenger flight in over 13 years arrived at Damascus Airport from Doha.