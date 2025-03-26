Iraqi, UAE discuss energy cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadhil met with UAE Ambassador to Baghdad Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei on Wednesday to discuss strengthening energy cooperation between the two countries.

According to the minister’s office, the talks focused on investment opportunities in Iraq’s electricity and renewable energy sectors, as well as ways to leverage Emirati expertise.

Fadhil reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to enhancing partnerships with UAE companies, revealing that Baghdad is close to signing a contract with Abu Dhabi-based Masdar to build a 1,000-megawatt solar power plant.

Al Mazrouei, for his part, expressed the UAE’s interest in expanding collaboration in renewable energy.