Iraq pushes for renewables with UAE energy deal

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ziyad Fadel held talks with UAE-based Masdar to fast-track a 1,000-megawatt solar power project in Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Al-Anbar provinces.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Electricity, Fadel held a virtual meeting with Masdar representatives to discuss finalizing the power purchase agreement and resolving obstacles.

Iraq is ramping up efforts to transition toward renewable energy to ease chronic power shortages and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. With abundant sunlight and over 3,000 hours of sunshine annually, the country holds strong potential for solar power.

The government has set a target of generating 12 GW of renewable energy by 2030—mainly from solar—and has signed key agreements with international firms, including UAE-based Masdar.