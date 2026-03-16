UAE intercepts Iranian missiles amid deadly strike in Abu Dhabi

UAE intercepts Iranian missiles amid deadly strike in Abu Dhabi
2026-03-16T08:00:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

A missile strike on a “civilian vehicle” in Abu Dhabi killed one person on Monday as the United Arab Emirates activated air defenses to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said the projectile fell on a vehicle in the Al-Bahia area, identifying the victim as a Palestinian national.

Responsibility for the strike was not immediately clear, and no group claimed the attack.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that the country’s air defense systems were responding to “incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,” explaining that sounds reported in some areas were the result of air defense interceptions.

Earlier in the day, a drone strike near Dubai International Airport forced the suspension of operations and the diversion of several flights to Al Maktoum International Airport. No injuries were reported.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon