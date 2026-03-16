UAE intercepts Iranian missiles amid deadly strike in Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

A missile strike on a “civilian vehicle” in Abu Dhabi killed one person on Monday as the United Arab Emirates activated air defenses to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said the projectile fell on a vehicle in the Al-Bahia area, identifying the victim as a Palestinian national.

تعاملت الجهات المختصة في إمارة أبوظبي مع حادث نتيجة سقوط صاروخ على مركبة مدنية في منطقة الباهية، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخص واحد من الجنسية الفلسطينية.ونهيب بالجمهور استقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية فقط، وتجنُّب تداول الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الموثوقة. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Responsibility for the strike was not immediately clear, and no group claimed the attack.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that the country’s air defense systems were responding to “incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,” explaining that sounds reported in some areas were the result of air defense interceptions.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/o6vej8IqrZ — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 16, 2026

Earlier in the day, a drone strike near Dubai International Airport forced the suspension of operations and the diversion of several flights to Al Maktoum International Airport. No injuries were reported.