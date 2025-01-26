Trump urges Jordan and Egypt to open doors for Gaza’s Palestinians

Shafaq News/ Jordan and Egypt should take in more Palestinians from Gaza, US President Donald Trump, comments during a phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah on Saturday, which he referenced in his statements.

When asked whether this was a temporary or long-term suggestion, Trump replied, "It could be either."

Last year, under Biden administration, Washington had expressed opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians. However, Israel's actions in Gaza have sparked concerns about potential plans to transfer Palestinians out of their territory. While officially unconfirmed, it is argued that the massive destruction, humanitarian crisis, and statements by certain Israeli officials suggest a broader intent to depopulate Gaza.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has publicly stated to the New York Post, "There is a need to occupy Gaza fully... and encourage voluntary migration from Gaza to other countries."

Despite all those actions, Washington continued to back its ally, stating its commitment to help Israel defend itself against Iran-backed groups such as Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.

Trump spoke about his call with Jordan's King Abdullah on Saturday, saying, "I told him I would like you to take in more people because I look at the entire Gaza Strip now, and it's in chaos, it's a real chaos. I want him to take people."

He added, "I want Egypt to take people as well," stating that he would speak to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi today.

"We're talking about a million and a half people, and we’re clearing the entire area," Trump said.

He also described Gaza as "literally a destroyed place, almost everything is destroyed, and people are dying there," suggesting that he would prefer Arab countries to step in and help build housing in a different location where they could live in peace for a change.

Notably, Israel had launched a military campaign on Gaza following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which Israeli statistics say resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of over 250 hostages to Gaza.

Meanwhile Gaza health authorities report that the Israeli military campaign has resulted in over 47,000 Palestinian deaths. As of January 2025, at least 46,006 Palestinians have been killed and 109,378 wounded since October 2023. Among the fatalities, more than 13,000 are children. The ongoing conflict has also led to a severe humanitarian crisis, with thousands hospitalized due to malnutrition and injuries.