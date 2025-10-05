Hamas denies disarmament: Fabricated and baseless

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Sunday, Hamas denied media reports claiming it had agreed to surrender its weapons as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

In a statement, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said the claims, aired by Al-Hadath TV and other outlets, were “fabricated” and intended to distort the group’s position. He urged media outlets to "verify information and rely only on the movement’s official channels."

The denial comes as ceasefire talks continue under US President Donald Trump’s framework. Israel has agreed to an initial withdrawal line, while Hamas has accepted most terms of the deal but left some issues, including the safe departure of its fighters from Gaza, unresolved.

Read more: The Pause Before the Storm: Gaza ceasefire is Netanyahu's tripwire for 3-Front War.

Meanwhile, Israel said it has limited its airstrikes in Gaza to “defensive targets,” following its war that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to the Strip's Health Ministry.