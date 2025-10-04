Netanyahu: Hamas will disarm, talks to end within days

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday that the second phase of the Gaza plan would include the disarmament of Hamas “either through agreement or by force.”

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu claimed that Hamas had been "forced to accept the Trump plan due to military pressure," noting that he had instructed the Israeli negotiating team, currently in Egypt, to pursue talks on the plan for "a few days only."

Netanyahu also pledged the return of Israeli captives, asserting that the Israeli army would remain "deep inside the Gaza Strip."

Hamas, in its official response to US President Donald Trump’s proposal on the future of Gaza — including terms to end the war, did not explicitly accept or reject the clause regarding disarmament. However, the group did endorse several key components of the plan, such as a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, international aid, reconstruction efforts, and a firm rejection of any displacement of Palestinians from the territory.

