Hamas ready to disarm with one condition

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Hamas expressed its willingness to give up political power and governance of Gaza, while affirming it would only disarm under one condition.

Hamas leader Basem Naim accused Israel of “planning to escalate again” and pushing for war by refusing to begin the second phase of negotiations, stressing that the movement would not disarm without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as reported by NBC News.

The future of weapons in Gaza remains a complex issue, analysts say, due to internal and external pressures and differing positions within Hamas, making the coming days critical in shaping the movement's political and military direction.

On Monday, Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk, in an interview with the New York Times, indicated an "openness" within Hamas leadership to discuss the future of weapons in Gaza, where Israeli hostilities have killed over 61,000 people since October 7.

In response, Hamas, through its spokesperson Hazem Qassem, reaffirmed that the movement is committed to its weapons, considering them "legitimate," and described the statements attributed to Abu Marzouk as "taken out of context and distorted.”