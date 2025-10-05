Israel’s Netanyahu ties Trump plan on Gaza to hostage release

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday that Israel will not proceed with any part of US President Donald Trump's proposal on Gaza until the first condition— the release of all hostages, both living and deceased— is fulfilled.

“Until the last hostage returns to Israeli territory, we will not move on to any other clause,” Netanyahu stated during a meeting with members of the “Forum of Heroism,” a group representing families of Israeli captives.

He also ruled out any future Palestinian Authority (PA) control over Gaza, saying, “The Palestinian Authority will not rule Gaza the day after. No representative of Hamas or anyone affiliated with it will take part in controlling the Gaza Strip.” Netanyahu added that Israel would be responsible for disarming the territory.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli army would maintain control over key positions in Gaza after the war ends, adding that the army remains deployed in Gaza City and is prepared for any scenario. “If Hamas refuses, fire will resume,” he warned.

On Saturday, Israeli Army Radio reported that the three military brigades operating in Gaza City are currently holding their positions, with no active advances or withdrawals underway.