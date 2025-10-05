Eight Arab and Muslim countries back Hamas’s decision on Trump’s plan

Shafaq News – Cairo

Eight Arab and Muslim countries on Sunday welcomed Hamas’s acceptance of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and urged immediate implementation of it.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Turkiye expressed support for the proposal, backing Trump’s call for an immediate halt to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the initiation of a prisoner exchange with Hamas. They also praised what they described as his commitment to promoting peace in the region.

The ministers called the development “a real opportunity” for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, as well as an urgent response to the dire humanitarian situation facing Gaza’s civilian population.

The statement also welcomed Hamas’s declared readiness to transfer administration of the Gaza Strip to a transitional Palestinian committee composed of independent technocrats. It called for immediate negotiations to agree on mechanisms for implementing the proposal and addressing all its components.

Expressing their full commitment to supporting the implementation of the proposed plan, the eight countries called for an immediate end to hostilities, unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, protection of civilians, prevention of forced displacement, and the release of all hostages.

They further emphasized the need for the return of the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza, the reunification of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and the establishment of a security arrangement to ensure the safety of all parties. The joint statement concluded by supporting a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction of the enclave, and progress toward a just peace based on a two-state solution.