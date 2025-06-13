AEOI: Natanz damage “Superficial” after Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ Iranian nuclear officials downplayed, on Friday, the effects of Israeli strikes on the Natanz enrichment site.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi told state television the damage at Natanz was mostly superficial, with no casualties, noting, “Both Natanz and Fordow are underground.”

Kamalvandi confirmed minor chemical and radiological contamination at Natanz but claimed it was contained and posed no external risk. Cleanup teams are working inside the facility.

He also accused Israel of attempting to undermine Iran’s scientific resolve but insisted the attacks had only strengthened the country’s commitment to its nuclear rights under Article 4 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Earlier today, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities and reportedly killing senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran closed its airspace, placed its forces on high alert, and launched over 800 drones.