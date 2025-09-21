Explosion kills two ICTS fighters in Al-Anbar

Explosion kills two ICTS fighters in Al-Anbar
2025-09-21T17:09:19+00:00

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

On Sunday, two Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) fighters were killed and an officer injured when an improvised explosive device detonated in western Al-Anbar province.

According to the Service’s statement, a joint force from al-Anbar’s Intelligence and ICTS inspected a site in the Rahaw Plains area, recently targeted by an airstrike that killed a group of ISIS militants hiding there.

During the inspection, one of several explosive devices at the site detonated, killing two ICTS fighters and wounding one al-Anbar intelligence officer.

Although Al-Anbar was largely liberated from ISIS in 2015, Iraqi forces continue to monitor occasional activity by remaining militant cells, along with leftover war remnants and former hideouts.

