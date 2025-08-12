CTS arrests +10 ISIS suspects in nationwide operations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Tuesday the arrest of 11 suspected ISIS members in wide-ranging operations across several provinces, conducted in coordination with Iraqi and Kurdish security agencies.

In a statement, the CTS said its forces apprehended five suspects in Nineveh, four in Kirkuk, one in al-Sulaymaniyah in cooperation with the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish, and another in Saladin.

The operations also led to the destruction of multiple militant hideouts and infrastructure. In Nineveh, seven hideouts, three tunnels, and a cave were destroyed. In Saladin, forces cleared 13 hideouts and demolished three tunnels, along with explosives and landmines. In Kirkuk, six hideouts were searched, while in Diyala, a rocky hideout was destroyed.