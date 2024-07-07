ISIS vehicle bombing chief captured in Baghdad operation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Baghdad Operations Command announced the arrest of the official responsible for ISIS vehicles bombing detachments, south of the capital.

The Command affirmed in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, “A force from the 17th Infantry Division, in conjunction with a detachment from the Mahmudiyah Intelligence and Security, and the Federal Police Command Intelligence, in coordination with the Baghdad Operations Command Intelligence and Security Department, arrested in a quality operation an ISIS terrorist known as (The fighter)."

Moreover, it indicated that he is “the official in charge of the explosive-laden vehicle manufacturing detachments in the terrorist organization ISIS,” noting that “the operation took place following accurate intelligence indicating his presence and monitoring his movements within the area of responsibility. After cordoning off his location and setting up a precise ambush, he was apprehended in the village of Al-Islah in the Yusufiyah district, south of Baghdad.

The Command further confirmed that the terrorist was handed over to the competent authorities to receive his just punishment under the law.

ISIS remains a hidden threat as it continues to carry out attacks and maintain sleeper cells despite losing its caliphate and key leaders.

A recent report by The Associated Press suggested that the group continues to recruit members and claim responsibility for deadly attacks around the world, including lethal operations in Iran and Russia earlier this year that left scores dead. Its sleeper cells in Syria and Iraq still carry out attacks against government forces in both countries as well as US-backed Syrian fighters, at a time when Iraq's government is negotiating with Washington over a possible withdrawal of US troops.

The United Nations says the group still has between 5,000 and 7,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq.

Still, at least in Iraq, government and military officials have asserted that the group is too weak to stage a comeback.