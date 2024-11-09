Baghdad Operations apprehends 3 suspects with weapons in eastern Baghdad.

2024-11-09T21:11:15+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Baghdad Operations Command announced the arrest of three suspects found in possession of weapons in Baghdad.

A statement from the command stated, "As part of the ongoing security efforts by our forces to execute arrest warrants and track down those wanted by the judiciary, a Federal Police force from the Fifth Division has managed to arrest three suspects during a search and the setup of surprise checkpoints. The suspects were found in possession of two rocket launchers, four mortar shells, two rocket-propelled grenades, and 154 rounds of MK9 ammunition, in the al-Shishan area, east of the capital [Baghdad]."

The statement added that the suspects, along with the seized items, were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal procedures.

