Iraq: Seven ISIS members arrested in multiple raids

Shafaq News/ Several suspected ISIS members were arrested in different parts of Iraq, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Wednesday.

Carried out in coordination with ground forces, the directorate conducted operations in al-Anbar, Kirkuk, and Nineveh, leading to the capture of seven suspected ISIS members, an official statement confirmed.

Security forces reportedly set up ambushes and raided militant hideouts, resulting in the arrests. The statement identified the suspects as individuals linked to previous attacks on Iraqi forces.

The detainees were transferred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.