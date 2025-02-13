Iraq captures ISIS operative in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi police arrest a senior ISIS member in Kirkuk province, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Thursday.

The directorate said in a statement that it had arrested “a wanted terrorist under Article 4 (terrorism) in the Sayyadah area of Kirkuk.”

The statement added that “the wanted individual had held several roles in the group, including being the driver for the ISIS Minister of Education, then the driver for the Minister of Agriculture, a commander in the Diwan of Soldiers, and a fighter at the checkpoints in the so-called Kirkuk province. He has been handed over to the requesting authorities.”

On Monday, Iraq's National Security Service announced the arrest of a member of ISIS, who had been operating under disguise by selling alcohol in Baghdad.

Despite its defeat in 2017, ISIS continues to operate in Iraq through sleeper cells that carry out guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion. Iraqi forces have intensified counter-terrorism efforts in several provinces since early 2024, resulting in the destruction of ISIS hideouts, arrests, and the elimination of key leaders. Although ISIS can no longer conduct large-scale operations, smaller cells are exploiting security gaps to maintain a presence in the region.