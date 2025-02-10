ISIS member posing as liquor vendor arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Service announced, on Monday, the arrest of a member of ISIS, who had been operating under disguise by selling alcohol in Baghdad.

According to a statement issued by the service, the National Security Service units in Baghdad captured the individual, identified as "Abu Dhulfiqar," who was wanted under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law. He was tracked down after attempting to conceal his identity through involvement in the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The statement further revealed that investigations showed the suspect had participated in offensive operations against security forces in what was known as the "Nineveh Province”, stating he hails from a family with radical extremist views, with his brothers, who were also affiliated with ISIS, killed during the liberation operations.

The statement added that the suspect confessed to being assigned to the "Anti-Aircraft Defense" unit of ISIS, responsible for efforts to intercept security forces' aircraft.