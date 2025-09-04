ISIS explosive injures shepherd in Iraq’s al-Anbar

Shafaq News – al-Anbar

An explosive device left behind by ISIS detonated on Thursday in al-Anbar, Iraq’s largest province in the west, a local police source reported.

The source confirmed to Shafaq News that the blast occurred on a slope south of Fallujah, seriously wounding a shepherd as he tended his flock. Security forces have since launched a search operation to ensure no additional devices are present in the area.

Despite being fully liberated from ISIS years ago, al-Anbar remains heavily contaminated by war remnants. In August, authorities disclosed to our agency that more than 53,000 landmines, improvised explosive devices, and other ordnance had been cleared—roughly 85% of the province’s contamination.