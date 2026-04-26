Heavy rains restore Iraq’s Marshes’ water levels and livelihoods

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Heavy rainfall revived Iraq’s southern Marshlands, raising water levels and restoring life to key wetlands in Dhi Qar province, particularly al-Chibayish and Umm al-Wada areas.

The surge in water has expanded flooded zones and improved environmental conditions, allowing traditional livelihoods to resume as biodiversity begins to recover after a prolonged period of drought that had severely affected the region.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Dhi Qar, the forgotten gem of Mesopotamia

Tourism activity has also picked up, with large numbers of Iraqi families arriving from various provinces to visit the Marshes, take boat rides, grill fish, in scenes that recall the area’s standing as a major domestic travel destination.

Residents, especially buffalo breeders, welcomed the return of water, with spontaneous celebrations reported as herders entered the Marshes alongside their animals. Residents expressed hope the improved water levels will be sustained, citing their importance for economic stability, ecotourism, and the long-term revival of one of Iraq’s most significant natural and heritage sites.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis: A structural rewrite of agricultural governance