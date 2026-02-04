Israel intensifies intelligence operations to “prevent Hezbollah’s restoring capabilities”

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli military intelligence-gathering unit “Shahaf” (Unit 869) has intensified operations to prevent Hezbollah from restoring its military capabilities, the Israeli army announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the army noted that over the past year, the unit has killed around 60 Hezbollah members and dismantled dozens of militant facilities, weapons storage sites, and observation points spread across the area.

“The unit’s observation command centers assisted in directing ground and aerial fire in hundreds of focused operations in the area of southern Lebanon,” the statement added, saying that a new company of female combat troops is scheduled to be established in March, to enhance the unit’s operational capabilities and readiness.

⭕️ IDF troops are operating in the area of southern Lebanon in order to prevent attempts by Hezbollah to reestablish its capabilities.Over the past year, the troops:• Eliminated approx. 60 Hezbollah terrorists• ⁠Dismantled dozens of terrorist structures, weapons storage… pic.twitter.com/Z2IvVwqGH9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 4, 2026

Despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States that took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli operations have continued in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports about 350 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.