Israeli airstrike hits Eastern Lebanon, two Hezbollah members killed

Shafaq News/ on Thursday evening, Two Hezbollah members were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Hermel region in northeastern Lebanon. The airstrike targeted a small truck with two missiles, which was located near a secondary road close to a Lebanese Red Cross center.

Ehab Hamadeh, a member of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc representing the Hermel area, called on the Lebanese government and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to take responsibility and prevent further Israeli attacks.

The airstrikes, which are targeting areas in the eastern region of Lebanon, follow a series of similar attacks in recent days.

This comes despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Lebanon and Israel on November 27, following over a year of clashes. Israel has continued to carry out airstrikes on several areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Israel asserts that it is targeting Hezbollah positions and facilities, emphasizing its stance of not allowing the group to rebuild its capabilities post-conflict.

Meanwhile, French officials also confirmed today that the agreement includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all areas in southern Lebanon, including the five points where Israeli forces remained after their pullout from villages.

Under the agreement, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, but this was extended until February 18. However, with the deadline passing, the Israeli military maintained its presence in five strategic locations along the southern Lebanese border, allowing it to oversee border towns and adjacent Israeli areas to ensure there was "no immediate threat."

Lebanon has described the continued Israeli presence in any part of Lebanese territory as occupation.

During a parliamentary session on Tuesday discussing the ministerial statement, Mohammad Raad, the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, said the aim of the recent war was to "eradicate Hezbollah and eliminate its resistance presence," but asserted that the attempt "failed."

The Lebanese government pledged in the ministerial statement to "take all necessary measures to liberate all Lebanese land from Israeli occupation."