Israel strikes “Hezbollah facility” in eastern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Israeli military announced that its fighter jets had carried out an airstrike on a Hezbollah weapons facility in the Beqaa province, eastern Lebanon.

In a statement, an Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that the strike targeted "infrastructure at a site used by Hezbollah for the manufacturing and storage of strategic weapons in the Beqaa region."

The spokesperson further emphasized that "the military will continue its efforts to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

Meanwhile, Lebanese media sources reported that "a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the areas of Qusayyā and the Sha'ra-Janta region in the eastern Beqaa mountain range." The agency also noted "ongoing and intensive Israeli warplane activity over the Beqaa skies."

After the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 27, Israel has committed over a thousand violations, resulting in at least 82 fatalities and 279 injuries, according to official Lebanese data.