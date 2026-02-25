Dollar steadies in Baghdad, slips in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday’s trading flat in Baghdad, hovering near 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while edging lower by about 150 dinars in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,750 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars and bought it at 153,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,300 dinars and buying prices at 153,200 dinars.