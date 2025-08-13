Mystery surrounds psychiatrist's death in Iraq

Shafaq News – Basra

On Wednesday, dozens of citizens and activists gathered in Basra, calling for full transparency over the death of Iraqi psychiatrist Ban Ziyad and urging authorities not to close the case until the official forensic report is issued.

“Labeling this as suicide without clear, independent proof would be an injustice,” a protester stated to Shafaq News, emphasizing the need for an investigation free from political or other external influence.

Ziyad, regarded as a promising young figure in psychiatry, had recently delivered a well-received lecture at a scientific conference. Her sudden death and the circumstances in which her body was found have fueled public concern amid conflicting accounts.

Earlier, Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani noted that a preliminary investigation by the provincial criminal police indicated the incident may have been a suicide, though further confirmation was still required.

He also explained that investigators had reviewed laboratory results and recordings from the late doctor’s office, with no evidence to date suggesting homicide, external pressure, or interference.

Dismissing the circulating allegations involving Ziyad’s brother as unsupported by current forensic findings, al-Eidani underscored that the final forensic report, expected on Sunday, will be decisive in determining the outcome of the investigation.