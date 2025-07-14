Kurdistan investigates civilian in power outage protests

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Monday, the Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry announced the launch of an investigation into the killing of a civilian during recent protests in the Warti subdistrict of Erbil province.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that a man identified as Hassan Rahman was killed amid unrest that broke out late Sunday, July 13, during a demonstration involving local residents.

Authorities have been directed to open an investigation and initiate the necessary legal procedures, the ministry noted, emphasizing that the rights of all citizens remain protected and that the law will be applied.

Earlier, a source reported to Shafaq News that the protests had erupted in response to repeated power outages in Warti. The demonstration escalated near Hafiz Bridge, where security forces attempted to disperse the crowd.