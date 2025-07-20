Iraq’s Kut protests over deadly fire

Shafaq News – Wasit

Dozens gathered on Sunday outside the Wasit Provincial Council building in central Kut to protest the deadly fire that swept through a local hypermarket earlier this week.

The demonstration brought together relatives of the victims and other residents, who marched through the streets chanting slogans and carrying mourning flags.

The fire, which erupted on Wednesday, claimed dozens of lives and injured many others, making it one of the deadliest incidents in Iraq this year.

The tragedy prompted the arrest of senior officials linked to the incident. Meanwhile, Iraq’s Civil Defense Directorate launched a nationwide crackdown, ordering the closure of 1,118 projects within 48 hours for violating fire safety regulations.