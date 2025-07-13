Baghdad erupts over power cuts

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Dozens of residents in Baghdad staged protests on Sunday, blocking roads and burning tires to demonstrate against worsening electricity outages.

The protesters called for extended daily supply hours and upgrades to the power network, as their area remains affected by prolonged blackouts amid soaring summer temperatures.

Iraq faces chronic electricity shortages, particularly during the hotter months, despite years of public spending and repeated infrastructure projects aimed at increasing generation and distribution capacity.

The national grid comes under heightened pressure during heatwaves, disrupting daily routines and public services. Demands for structural reforms to the electricity sector have grown in recent years, as residents seek lasting solutions to what has become a recurring seasonal crisis.