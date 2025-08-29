The dark side of Iraqi social media: How anonymity and “tahsheesh” fuel violence

Shafaq News

Negative comments have become one of the most visible—and corrosive—features of Iraq’s digital sphere. What once appeared as casual jesting, known locally as tahsheesh (banter), has expanded into a culture of ridicule, obscenity, and verbal assault. Far from harmless, this behavior increasingly undermines Iraq’s social fabric and, in some cases, spills into violence.

From Online Insults to Real-World Crimes

This month, a man in Baghdad’s al-Sadr City was shot dead outside his home after a dispute that began with online insults. The case is only the latest in a troubling pattern.

Legal expert Mohammed Jumaa told Shafaq News that negative comments have multiplied into serious crimes. “They have led to tribal disputes, divorce cases, killings, threats, defamation, and even blackmail,” he said, arguing for a two-track solution: cultural awareness rooted in mutual respect and strict legislation to curb online abuse.

Yet Iraq’s legal system struggles to keep pace. “Slow procedures in police stations often push victims to abandon cases and resort instead to tribal arbitration,” Jumaa warned, noting that the proliferation of fake accounts makes accountability elusive.

The Legal Framework

Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969 provides several provisions that can be applied against online abuse, though none explicitly mention bullying:

-Article 434 criminalizes insults or slander undermining dignity or reputation.

-Article 433 defines libel and defamation as punishable crimes.

-Article 240 punishes acts that violate public decency or cause social disturbance.

-Child Protection Law No. 3 of 2014 mandates protection against psychological and physical violence, including verbal abuse by parents, though parts remain unimplemented.

These provisions give courts tools to intervene, but weak enforcement and the rise of fake accounts leave most perpetrators untouched.

Hate Speech, Anonymity, and “Digital Noise”

The veil of anonymity deepens the crisis. Hidden accounts are used to incite violence, harass individuals, and mock social norms. Alaa Najah, professor of media at Al-Iraqia University, told Shafaq News that online negativity often reflects “user temperament and awareness. These are usually loud, provocative voices marked by sectarian tones, which sometimes influence public opinion and replace genuine debate.”

He warned that such “digital noise” can escalate into hate speech or unfounded rumors, with certain media outlets amplifying them. “Anonymity gives users a false sense of freedom, encouraging them to write without fear or responsibility,” Najah explained.

A Global Problem With Local Consequences

Iraq’s dilemma mirrors a wider global problem. A meta-analysis published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health in 2025 found that one in eight children worldwide had experienced online sexual exploitation or abuse (OCSEA) in the past year. Around 12.5% faced online solicitation, while 12.6% were subjected to non-consensual sharing or exposure to sexual images. Lead author Xiangming Fang of Georgia State University said the findings highlight the urgent need for action by both policymakers and individuals.

For Iraq, the study underscores that the same digital environment normalizing ridicule and hate speech also exposes its younger generation to far more dangerous exploitation.

Local research confirms the risks. A 2025 study in Najaf found bullying prevalence at 81.7%, with 41% of pupils categorized as “bully-victims,” meaning they both bully and are bullied.

At Mosul University, researchers examining student Facebook groups found more than 21% of comments to be brutal—an alarming rate for an academic community.

In Baghdad, nearly a quarter of pupils admitted to bullying others, while almost 20% reported being physically attacked in the past month. In Karbala, physical bullying was found to be more common among boys, while verbal bullying was more frequent among girls.

Together, these findings reveal a continuum: online hostility feeds school bullying, which in turn reinforces the culture of humiliation across generations.

Psychological Scars and Social Costs

Social expert Issam Arnos told Shafaq News that negative comments often stem from “complex psychological and social pressures. Individuals project their frustrations onto others through harsh criticism or offensive words.” He noted that smear campaigns damage reputations and produce long-term harm, including depression, low self-confidence, and social withdrawal.

Dr. Samah Ramadan, a specialist in educational psychology, emphasized that online bullying leaves “a deep imprint on young people because it coincides with critical stages of identity formation.” Repeated insults undermine self-worth, weaken concentration, and erode trust in relationships.

Both experts agree that prevention must start early. Arnos called on education and media institutions to embed cultural codes of responsible expression. Ramadan argued that schools are both vulnerable sites and the first line of defense: “Teachers often underestimate the harm of sarcastic remarks or dismissive attitudes, yet these behaviors reinforce a culture of humiliation.” She urged training for educators, school-based counseling, and open communication between parents and children.

Building resilience through peer-support programs, she added, helps children navigate the digital world without normalizing abuse.

Between Freedom and Responsibility

The spread of tahsheesh, fake accounts, and unchecked hate speech risks embedding hostility in daily life in Iraq, turning virtual insults into real disputes with deadly consequences.

Experts converge on a common theme: awareness, regulation, and education must go hand in hand. Without a cultural shift and stronger legal frameworks, Iraq’s digital spaces will remain fertile ground for conflict—deepening fractures in an already fragile society.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.