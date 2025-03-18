Anxiety, Despair, and Dropouts: the human cost of bullying in Iraq

Shafaq News/ In classrooms across Baghdad, a silent epidemic is driving students out of school; it is not war or poverty, but bullying. Harassment from both peers and teachers has turned learning spaces into battlegrounds, leaving many students struggling with anxiety, depression, and even thoughts of suicide. With no strict policies in place to curb the crisis and social media amplifying the problem, families are left searching for solutions while the education system struggles to respond.

Bullying Factories

Bullying has become an alarming and pervasive problem in Iraq’s schools, affecting students across all levels, from primary to high school. According to Ministry of Education data, over 1,200 complaints related to bullying were filed in 2024 alone across Baghdad’s al-Karkh and al-Rusafa districts. However, school administrators suggest the real number is likely much higher, as many incidents go unreported due to fear of retaliation or a lack of trust in the system.

While peer bullying remains the primary issue, teachers are also contributing to the problem. Some educators use sarcastic or belittling remarks, discouraging student participation and fostering a culture of mockery.

Karim Al-Sayyid, the Ministry of Education spokesperson, acknowledged that this issue is a priority, emphasizing that annual recommendations stress the importance of respectful interactions between students and teachers. Directives have also been issued to protect students with special needs. However, enforcement remains weak, and few schools effectively monitor bullying cases.

A 2023 survey by the Iraqi Psychological Association found that 37% of students in Baghdad reported being bullied by their peers, while 18% reported being humiliated by teachers. Alarmingly, 21% of teachers admitted to using sarcasm or ridicule as a disciplinary method, citing overcrowded classrooms and a lack of training in modern behavioral management as contributing factors.

Silent Suffering

Psychologists warn that bullying can have devastating long-term effects on a child’s mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, social withdrawal, and even suicidal thoughts. A 2024 study by the Iraqi Psychological Association found that 42% of bullied students exhibited signs of clinical depression, 31% showed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and 28% reported experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“Victims often endure extreme stress, insecurity, and personality disorders,” observed Dr. Ali Mohsen Yas Al-Ameri, head of psychological counselling at Mustansiriya University’s College of Basic Education. He attributes bullying to psychological stress, violent family environments, and authoritarian teaching methods.

A troubling case from Baghdad’s Bismayah district illustrates the severe impact of bullying. A student, repeatedly humiliated by teachers, saw his confidence erode to the point where his mother sought to enroll him in a home-study program for his protection. Despite this effort, he ultimately dropped out and developed aggressive tendencies. A comprehensive meta-analysis of 31 studies involving 133,688 participants supports this pattern, revealing that children and adolescents subjected to bullying are 2.77 times more likely to develop aggressive behaviors compared to their non-bullied peers. Those who both bully and are bullied face an even higher risk, with a 3.19 times greater likelihood of exhibiting aggression.

The lack of structured intervention has also led to repeated incidents of severe bullying. In one school in Sadr City, a 13-year-old boy endured daily verbal abuse and physical attacks from classmates. His parents lodged multiple complaints, but the school dismissed the incidents as children’s quarrels. Eventually, the boy stopped attending classes altogether.

Similarly, in a high school in Dora, a female student was relentlessly mocked for her speech impediment by both students and some teachers, causing her to withdraw socially and refuse to participate in class activities. The widespread nature of bullying is further highlighted by UNESCO data, which shows that approximately one third of young teens have experienced bullying. While boys are slightly more affected overall, in regions with the highest rates of bullying, girls tend to be more vulnerable.

The consequences of bullying can be even more tragic. A physically disabled student took his own life after enduring relentless harassment. His parents filed multiple complaints, but no action was taken. This case aligns with findings from the National Health Interview Survey, which indicate that teenagers aged 12–17 who experienced bullying in the past year show significantly higher rates of anxiety (29.8%) and depression (28.5%) compared to their non-bullied counterparts, whose rates stand at 14.5% and 12.1%, respectively.

Even academically successful students are not immune. A high-achieving girl in Baghdad lost her confidence due to persistent mockery, eventually requesting a transfer. “I can’t face society. I feel like my classmates and teachers look down on me,” she confided to a researcher.

Empty Policies, Full Classrooms

Despite the growing crisis, school administrators in Iraq feel powerless to take meaningful action. “We can hold meetings with parents, issue warnings, or threaten expulsion, but there are no strict regulations in place to curb bullying,” explained Hassan Jabar Hassan, a school principal in Baghdad’s al-Hurriya district. Without official policies, many schools rely on informal disciplinary measures that often fail to address the root of the problem.

Overcrowding further compounds the issue. Many schools in Baghdad accommodate over 1,000 students, with some classrooms exceeding 80 students. “In overcrowded classrooms, teachers struggle to maintain discipline, which leads to frustration and unchecked bullying,” observed Dr. Al-Ameri. A 2024 report by the Iraqi Teachers Syndicate revealed that nearly 60% of public schools in Baghdad suffer from overcrowding, making it nearly impossible for teachers to monitor student behavior effectively. The report also highlighted that only 15% of schools in the capital have designated psychological counselors, leaving the vast majority of students without essential mental health support.

Some schools have attempted to implement anti-bullying initiatives but with limited success. “We introduced awareness programs and held workshops for students and parents, but without proper enforcement mechanisms, bullying persists,” said Lina Abdul-Rahman, an administrator at a public school in al-Rusafa.

Teachers, too, feel overwhelmed. “We can reprimand bullies, but our hands are tied without clear policies. Some parents even defend their children’s behavior, making intervention even more challenging,” admitted a teacher from Baghdad’s Bab Al-Moatham district. Another educator in al-Kadhimiya voiced similar concerns, stating, “We have students who need psychological support, but there are simply no resources. The school counsellor is responsible for over 600 students, making it impossible to provide individual attention.”

While the Ministry of Education has acknowledged the problem, concrete measures remain lacking. “We are working on a nationwide anti-bullying framework, but it requires time and coordination with various stakeholders,” said a ministry spokesperson. However, many educators worry that without immediate action, more students will continue to suffer in silence.

Home School or Hell?

As the problem persists, families are left with few options. Many parents, frustrated by the lack of effective intervention in schools, are taking matters into their own hands. Karima Ali, a mother from Baghdad, recounted how her 14-year-old son was forced to transfer schools after relentless bullying. “He left school for a year because of the pressure. Even after switching schools, he struggles emotionally, he often loses focus and seems dazed,” she shared.

With public schools failing to provide a safe environment, some families are turning to alternatives such as home-schooling or private education. However, these options remain financially out of reach for most.

A 2024 survey by the Iraqi Education Support Network found that only 12% of parents could afford private schooling, leaving the majority with few alternatives. “We wanted to move our daughter to a private school where bullying is less common, but the costs are simply too high,” said Ahmed Salam, a father from Karrada. “Instead, we try to support her at home, but it’s not the same as having a professional counsellor or a safe school environment.”

Others are turning to informal support networks. In some Baghdad neighborhoods, parents have organized community-led counseling sessions, where psychologists volunteer their time to help bullied children regain confidence. “These sessions have been a lifeline for my son,” said Wafaa Hussein, a mother from Sadr City. “He wouldn’t talk about his experiences before, but after attending these meetings, he’s slowly opening up.”

Online forums have also become a refuge for struggling families. Many parents use social media platforms to share coping strategies and advice. A Facebook group dedicated to Iraqi parents dealing with school bullying has grown to over 15,000 members in just two years. “We exchange advice on how to talk to teachers, how to support our children emotionally, and even legal steps we can take,” explained Suad al-Dulaimi, one of the group’s moderators.

Peer mentoring programs are another grassroots initiative gaining traction. In some schools, older students have stepped up to support younger ones, helping them build confidence and navigate challenges. “We started a student mentorship program in our community after my younger brother was bullied,” said Mustafa Fadel, a university student from Al-Mansour. “Now, older students serve as role models and protectors for younger kids, and it’s making a difference.”

Parents are also pushing for policy changes. A 2024 petition demanding stricter anti-bullying regulations, signed by over 25,000 Iraqi parents, was submitted to the Ministry of Education. “We need urgent reforms. We also need trained school counselors, stricter rules enforcement, and real accountability,” urged Layla Hamid, one of the petition’s organizers.

Despite these efforts, many families continue to feel helpless. A recent Baghdad Education Directorate survey revealed that 72% of parents believe schools are not doing enough to address bullying. “We keep reporting incidents, but nothing changes,” said Hadi Alwan, whose son has been bullied for over a year. “If the schools won’t act, then we, as parents, have to find ways to protect our children.”

Time for Action

Experts stress the need for Iraq’s education system to adopt stricter anti-bullying measures, improve teacher training, and introduce psychological support services in schools. “We need structured training for teachers on modern disciplinary methods and conflict resolution,” Dr. Al-Ameri emphasized. “Students should also have access to professional counseling.”

The Ministry of Education has acknowledged the issue and recently launched an initiative to combat bullying in schools. In early 2024, the ministry introduced a pilot program in 20 schools across Baghdad, training 500 teachers in modern classroom management techniques.

According to government reports, participating schools saw a 17% reduction in bullying incidents within six months. However, the program is still in its early stages and requires expansion to achieve a nationwide impact.

The Iraqi Parliament is also considering new legislation that would require all schools to establish anti-bullying policies, provide psychological support services, and implement anonymous reporting systems. If passed, this law could create a safer environment for students and hold schools accountable for inaction.

Moreover, Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are stepping in to fill the gap left by insufficient government policies. The Iraqi Child Rights Network has launched awareness campaigns in over 50 schools, educating students and teachers on the dangers of bullying and the importance of intervention. Meanwhile, the Baghdad-based Al-Amal Association has partnered with psychologists to offer free counseling services to bullying victims, assisting over 2,000 students since 2023.

While neighboring countries like Jordan and the UAE have implemented successful anti-bullying policies, including dedicated hotlines, intervention programs, and mandatory teacher training, Iraq has yet to adopt similar measures. A 2024 survey by the Iraqi Education Support Network revealed that 72% of parents believe the government isn’t doing enough to combat bullying. Furthermore, only 9% of public schools have established anti-bullying programs, highlighting a significant policy gap.

Until meaningful reforms are enacted, students across Baghdad will continue to bear the psychological and academic consequences of unchecked bullying. “This isn’t just a school issue; it’s a societal crisis,” Dr. Al-Ameri concluded.