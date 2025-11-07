Jakarta school mosque blast injures +50 people

Shafaq News – Jakarta

At least 54 people were injured when multiple explosions hit a mosque inside a high school complex during Friday prayers in North Jakarta, police confirmed on Friday.

The blast occurred in Kelapa Gading, a densely populated district, prompting police to seal off the area and launch a full investigation.

Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters that most of the victims were students, with injuries ranging from minor wounds to severe burns.

Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad identified a 17-year-old student undergoing surgery as the suspected attacker, while another student told state news agency Antara that the teen had been bullied and was seeking revenge.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo stated that the suspect had previously attended the school, and authorities are now investigating his background and motive.

The mosque, located on land owned by the Indonesian Navy, serves both active-duty and retired personnel.

While Indonesia has experienced past attacks on churches and Western sites, mosque bombings remain rare, and Islamist militancy has been largely contained in recent years.