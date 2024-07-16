Fatal shooting claims four lives near Shiite mosque in Sultanate of Oman

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Omani police announced that 4 people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting in the vicinity of a Shiite mosque in the Wadi al-Kabir area of ​​the Sultanate of Oman.

The incident is a rare security breach in one of the most stable countries in the Middle East.

“The authorities are continuing to gather evidence and conduct investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police posted on X.

The US Embassy in the capital, Muscat, said that it was following up on reports of the shooting incident.

“US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news, and heed directions of local authorities,” the Embassy wrote on X.

Rare in Oman, a country known for its low crime rate and frequent regional mediation, the attack occurred on Ashura, when Shia Muslims commemorate the seventh-century “martyrdom” of Imam Hussein, Prophet Muhammad's grandson, on the battlefield.