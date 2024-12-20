Magdeburg Christmas market attack: 11 dead, 60 injured in suspected terrorist attack

Shafaq News/ On Friday, German media reported a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to at least 60 others due to a vehicular attack.

According to the "t-online" news website, the incident occurred at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, targeting a crowd of shoppers.

Furthermore, authorities have now announced a suspected explosive device in a vehicle following the attack. Earlier, German police reported the arrest of an individual in connection with the incident.

Emergency services have been treating the injured at the scene, with many reported to be in critical condition. Medics on-site noted that several victims were receiving care on the ground, and tents were set up to provide additional treatment.

The Christmas market has been closed following the suspected attack, and tram services in the city have been halted. Ambulances have flooded the market area, located near the town hall.

In response to the incident, Magdeburg police are investigating it as a terrorist attack. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on the incident, stating, "The Christmas market incident is a massacre and evokes the worst fears."