France foils terror plot: Cleric arrested

Shafaq News/ French authorities have detained a cleric on charges of plotting a terrorist attack last year, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office revealed on Saturday.

The man, born in 1993, is under formal investigation for preparing a terrorist act and promoting terrorism online. He was taken into custody on Friday after appearing before a judge.

A source familiar with the case told AFP that investigators had identified the suspect’s interest in drone technology, attempts to acquire explosive materials, and research into possible targets between late 2023 and late 2024. No confirmed operational link between these activities has been established.

The suspect had previously been jailed in October 2024 for glorifying terrorism, the source noted, adding that he also lived in Syria and Iraq between 2014 and 2015 and has a criminal record related to that period.

His lawyer, Maxence Gallot, declined to comment when contacted by AFP.