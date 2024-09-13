Three security personnel killed in an armed attack in southeastern Iran

Shafaq News/ Three Iranian security personnel were killed in a gun attack on Thursday evening in the southeastern city of Mirjaveh, the state-run Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, gunmen in a white Peugeot Pars car opened fire on a border guard vehicle near a local gas station. A civilian was also injured in the incident.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been plagued by sporadic violence in recent years. Sunni Muslim separatists and drug trafficking groups have been active in the region.

Iranian officials have not yet provided any further details about the attack or identified potential suspects.