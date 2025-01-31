One in eight children face online sexual exploitation globally, Study finds

Shafaq News/ A study has found that one in eight children worldwide has experienced online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA) in the past year.

The study, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, and led by researchers from Georgia State University and the University of Edinburgh, systematically reviewed and analyzed 123 studies covering reports from children under 18 and adults retrospectively disclosing experiences of OCSEA. It examined data from 86 records published between 2010 and 2023 across six UN languages.

Researchers found that 12.5% of children had experienced online solicitation in the past year, while 12.6% had been subjected to non-consensual taking, sharing, or exposure to sexual images and videos.

Online sexual exploitation was reported by 4.7%, and 3.5% experienced sexual extortion. The overall prevalence for OCSEA—measured in studies that included at least three subtypes—stood at 8.1%.

The study noted high variability in prevalence rates across regions, influenced by factors such as research methodologies and differing definitions of abuse. "The study highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and action from both individuals and policymakers. The rapid advancement of digital technology, along with growing internet and smartphone access, especially in developing nations, puts more children at risk every day," said Xiangming Fang, lead author and associate professor of health policy and behavioral sciences at Georgia State University.

Researchers called on policymakers, practitioners, and child protection agencies to use the data to inform prevention strategies and resource allocation.

The study was funded by the Human Dignity Foundation.