New attack hits UAE consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

An attack targeted the United Arab Emirates consulate in Erbil on Saturday, marking the third incident to hit the diplomatic mission in the Kurdistan Region’s capital, a local source told Shafaq News.

The nature of the attack remains unclear. No casualties have been reported, and no party has claimed responsibility.

Earlier today, the Kurdish Presidency condemned a recent attack that injured two security guards and damaged the consulate building, stressing that Baghdad must “uphold its responsibility to safeguard diplomatic representatives, prevent the recurrence of such attacks, and identify and hold accountable those responsible.” Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described it as a “treacherous act,” noting that targeting diplomatic missions constitutes a serious violation of international norms.