Kurdistan Region reaffirms neutrality amid Iran-US war

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq maintains a position of neutrality toward ongoing regional conflicts, Al-Sulaymaniyah Deputy Governor Shaho Othman said on Tuesday, adding that this stance was formally conveyed to the Iranian consul during a recent meeting.

In a press conference, he stressed that Al-Sulaymaniyah “is not part of this war,” calling on all parties to respect the Region’s neutrality and ensure the city’s security and stability by keeping it out of ongoing tensions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian Consulate in Al-Sulaymaniyah held a memorial ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, attended by Kurdish political leaders, party representatives, and officials from across the Kurdistan Region.

In recent weeks, areas within the province have come under attack, with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying it targeted bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups located in the Region.

Read more: Between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates US-Iran confrontation