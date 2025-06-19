Iran slams IAEA chief over “biased” reporting about nuclear program

Shafaq News/ Iran criticized International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Thursday, accusing him of fueling a military escalation through what it described as biased reporting and misleading assessments of Tehran’s nuclear program.

The backlash follows Grossi’s recent remarks in a CNN interview, where he stated that the agency had seen “no evidence of a systematic effort [by Iran] to move into a nuclear weapon.” Despite this, Iranian officials argue the acknowledgment came too late and failed to mitigate the damage caused by earlier IAEA reports that, they say, contributed to international hostility against Iran.

Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned Grossi’s comments, calling them a “belated admission.”

In a post on X, Baqaei accused the IAEA chief of obscuring the truth in a previous “biased report” that was allegedly used by the United States and European powers (E3) to justify a resolution accusing Iran of non-compliance with nuclear obligations.

“That same resolution,” Baqaei said, “was later used as a final pretext by a genocidal, warmongering regime [Israel] to launch an unlawful war of aggression on Iran and attack our peaceful nuclear facilities.”

He further questioned Grossi’s impartiality, suggesting that the IAEA under his leadership had become “a tool of convenience for non-NPT members to deprive NPT signatories of their basic rights under Article 4” of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Baqaei demanded accountability, warning that “misleading narratives have dire consequences.”

In turn, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif echoed the criticism, stating that Grossi’s “irresponsible and fallacious” reporting had caused “irreparable damage to the agency.”

Zarif said the IAEA chief must be held accountable for his “complicity in the death of innocents in Iran” as a result of Israeli strikes allegedly launched under the justification of IAEA findings.

Grossi’s comments come amid growing international concern following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. He acknowledged in separate interviews with CNN and Bloomberg that while Iran is not actively building a nuclear weapon, the agency can no longer verify the safety or location of 60% enriched uranium previously stored at the Isfahan facility.

With routine inspections suspended since the Israeli attacks, the IAEA has shifted to monitoring via satellite imagery. Grossi confirmed that no normal verification activities are underway, and Iranian authorities have not disclosed how they are securing the sensitive material.