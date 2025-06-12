IAEA director-Israel collaboration: Iran publishes first batch of leaked documents

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran released “classified” documents exposing alleged coordination between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director and Israel to discredit Tehran’s nuclear program.

The files, published by Iranian outlets, accuse IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi of systematically aligning with Israeli officials since 2016 to shape the agency’s reporting on Iran.

The documents allegedly include records of meetings between Grossi and Merav Zafary-Odiz, Israel’s former representative to the agency, including a request for an “immediate meeting” on May 10, 2016. According to Iranian intelligence sources, Zafary-Odiz was assigned to deflect attention from Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal while amplifying scrutiny of Iran.

Tehran's Intelligence Ministry described the relationship as part of a strategy to “politicize the IAEA and obstruct international recognition of Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.”

The IAEA has yet to comment on the claims.

The timing of the release follows a recent IAEA Board of Governors resolution censuring Iran for lack of cooperation and restricted access to its nuclear sites—accusations Iran has repeatedly dismissed as politically motivated.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council further warned it would target Israeli nuclear facilities in response to any military aggression, with the document release intending to challenge the IAEA’s impartiality and resist mounting diplomatic pressure.

Analysts caution that, if credible, the documents could deepen distrust and hinder efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy involving the US, Europe, and regional stakeholders.