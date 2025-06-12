IAEA Resolution: Israel urges global action against Iran's nuclear program

Shafaq News/ Israel has welcomed the recent resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, which determined that Iran is in non-compliance with its safeguards obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In an official statement, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the IAEA’s decision “a necessary and overdue step” that reflects broad international concern over Iran’s nuclear activities.

The resolution—adopted with 19 votes in favor and only three against—highlights what the ministry described as Iran’s “systematic clandestine nuclear weapons program” and its rapid accumulation of highly enriched uranium. It asserted that these actions indicate the program is not intended for peaceful purposes.

“Iran has consistently obstructed IAEA verification and monitoring efforts, removed inspectors, and actively concealed and sanitized undeclared nuclear sites,” the statement read, warning that such behavior undermines the global non-proliferation regime and constitutes a serious threat to both regional and international security.

The statement also accused Iran of engaging in deception and manipulation by restricting international access and evading its transparency obligations. Israeli officials pointed to the IAEA’s most recent findings, which documented over 408 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%—a level just below weapons-grade—as a clear indication of Tehran’s nuclear intentions.

“The international community must respond decisively to Iran's non-compliance and take measures to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons,” it said, urging further diplomatic and strategic coordination.

Israel’s remarks came after Iran’s response to the resolution, which included the announcement of significant new nuclear measures. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has ordered the activation of a third enrichment facility and the replacement of first-generation centrifuges with more advanced IR-6 models at the Fordow underground site. Iranian officials have framed these steps as a direct response to what they describe as politically motivated pressure from the United States and European powers.