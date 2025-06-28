IAEA unsure of Iran's enriched uranium location

Shafaq News - Vienna/Tehran

On Saturday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the agency does not currently know the location of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

Speaking with CBS, Grossi indicated that while some of Iran’s enriched uranium may have been destroyed, other portions could have been relocated—though the agency has yet to confirm their exact whereabouts.

He described Iran’s nuclear program as expansive and technically advanced, with parts that may still be active, remarking, “Iran is a technologically advanced country in the nuclear field, and this reality cannot be erased—whether by military means or otherwise.”

Grossi also emphasized that a military solution will not resolve the issue, pointing to the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement to address what he described as a “complex and longstanding file.”

These statements follow Thursday’s Iranian parliamentary resolution halting cooperation with the IAEA. Inspectors, as well as Grossi himself, are no longer permitted to enter the country.

Iranian lawmaker Hamid Rasaei also announced that the IAEA’s surveillance cameras at nuclear sites in Iran will be shut down. He criticized the agency for failing to condemn attacks on the country’s nuclear facilities, arguing that its silence suggests the IAEA is serving the interests of Iran’s adversaries.