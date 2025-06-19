Netanyahu: Israel to continue dismantling Iran’s nuclear and missile programs

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that no individual enjoys immunity in the ongoing war with Iran.

Responding to a question regarding the potential assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he said in a press remarks, “All options are on the table,” adding, “It is better not to discuss such matters in the media.”

Netanyahu asserted that regime change in Iran could be “a result of Israel's military actions,” though he emphasized that such an outcome depends on the Iranian people themselves. “They will not achieve freedom unless they fight for it,” he said. “We are creating the conditions that could help them do so.”

Welcoming US support, he stated, “We value America’s decision to join in the defense of Israel.”

The Israeli PM also praised US President Donald Trump, saying, “We never had a better friend than President Trump, and we appreciate every decision he makes.”

אני כאן בבית החולים סורוקה בבאר שבע יחד עם שר הבריאות וסגן השר אלמוג כהן, איש הדרום, ולא בפעם הראשונה עם מנהל בית החולים סורוקה. אנחנו רואים כאן את כל ההבדל.אנחנו פוגעים במדויק במטרות גרעין ומטרות טילים, והם פוגעים בבית חולים, שאנשים לא יכולים לקום ולברוח אפילו.הם פוגעים לא… pic.twitter.com/u9FgJtWkyU — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 19, 2025

Netanyahu added that Israeli forces have struck hard at Iran, “disabling the Natanz nuclear facility.”

He described Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities as an “existential threat,” but stressed that Israel is actively intercepting incoming missiles. “We are capable of eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat, and Tehran will not obtain nuclear weapons,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated that Israel’s security cabinet has not set regime change in Iran as a strategic goal, adding, “Israel remains committed to targeting and dismantling Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.”