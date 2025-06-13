Netanyahu defends Iran strikes: “Never Again Is Now”

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a televised address early Friday, hours after the Israeli Army launched Operation Rising Lion, a coordinated airstrike campaign on Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure.

Netanyahu described the operation as a “targeted military initiative” aimed at dismantling what he called a “clear and present danger” posed by Iran’s nuclear weapons program and its ballistic missile capabilities.

“We have struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment and weaponization programs,” Netanyahu declared. He confirmed that the Army targeted the Natanz nuclear facility, senior nuclear scientists, and key components of Iran’s missile program. According to him, Iran had produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine nuclear bombs and was advancing rapidly toward weaponization.

“Eighty years ago, the Jewish people were victims of a Holocaust. Today, the Jewish state refuses to be a victim again—especially not at the hands of the Iranian regime,” he said.

Netanyahu also addressed Iran's regional role, stating that Israel's military action not only defends its own people but also protects Arab neighbors and helps roll back Iranian influence across the region. He credited Israel’s actions with weakening Hezbollah, destabilizing Iran’s proxies in Syria and Yemen, and fostering political change in Lebanon and Syria.

“Our fight is not with the people of Iran,” he emphasized. “It is with the brutal dictatorship that has oppressed them for 46 years.”

Warning of the broader global threat, Netanyahu said Iran’s growing missile range could eventually threaten Europe and the United States. He reaffirmed Israel’s resolve to prevent nuclear proliferation in enemy hands and thanked US President Donald Trump for his “leadership in confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.”

“When enemies vow to destroy you—believe them,” Netanyahu said. “Never again is now.”

Earlier on Friday, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Iranian military targets in what it said was a preemptive strike to neutralize imminent threats.

According to Israeli and Western media, senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and nuclear scientists were among those targeted. Explosions were reported across Tehran, and Iranian officials accused Israel of striking civilian areas.

The strikes come just days before scheduled nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.