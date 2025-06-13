After initial missile response: Iran's Khamenaei vows misery for Israel

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei vowed that Israel would face misery.

In a post published on Khamenei’s official account on platform X, he warned, “The Zionist entity’s grave mistake will make it miserable and turn its life into suffering.”

The post coincided with a large-scale Iranian missile attack involving around 200 ballistic missiles targeting multiple areas across Israel, including Tel Aviv.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="ar" dir="rtl">به اذن الله<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D9%88%D8%B9%D8%AF%D9%87_%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF%D9%82%DB%B3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#وعده_صادق۳</a> <a href="https://t.co/brBn4mk9kQ">pic.twitter.com/brBn4mk9kQ</a></p>— KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) <a href="https://twitter.com/Khamenei_fa/status/1933604854032970208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 13, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted an image of the Iranian flag on his official X account, with the Quranic verse “Help from Allah and a near victory” written above it.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="ar" dir="rtl">نَصْرٌ مِنَ اللَّهِ وَ فَتْحٌ قَرِيبٌ <a href="https://t.co/qVp4UTnYQj">pic.twitter.com/qVp4UTnYQj</a></p>— Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) <a href="https://twitter.com/drpezeshkian/status/1933609586126434684?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 13, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed international calls for restraint, describing them as “unjustified.”

Fars News Agency quoted a source in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warning Israel against targeting Iran’s economic centers and energy infrastructure.

Separately, Iran’s Student News Agency (ISNA) reported that Iranian armed forces had, for the first time, launched missiles from submarines toward the occupied territories.

Iran’s police announced that "border guards destroyed five Israeli drones in the northwest region of the country."