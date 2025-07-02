Khamenei Representative to Shafaq News: No retreat on supporting Regional Resistance

Shafaq News – Basra

Iran will continue supporting armed “resistance factions” in Iraq and across the region, Mujtaba al-Husseini, the representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei in Iraq, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Describing the groups’ growing military strength as a source of fear for their adversaries, al-Husseini vowed that “Iron Dome and Israeli weapons proved ineffective in the war with the Islamic Republic.”

According to al-Husseini, the influence of Islamic resistance movements has expanded across Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and beyond. This regional presence , he claimed, “is the main reason behind US and Israeli efforts to target Iran.”

He also condemned the recent Israeli attack as “treacherous,” noting that it came at a time when Washington was speaking of negotiations. “They took us by surprise with war. Iran has to defend itself and support the resistance forces,” he remarked.

Al-Husseini also accused the United States of “supporting over 20,000 institutions aimed at weakening religious identity.” These organizations, he alleged, operate under the guise of promoting freedom, democracy, and liberation, while “working against the values of local populations.”

Earlier, Iranian Consul in Najaf Sayyed Saeed Al-Sayyedin told Shafaq News that Tehran no longer trusts US guarantees, referencing the 2018 American withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “Washington breached the nuclear agreement, and that’s why Iran has no confidence in the United States,” he stated, rejecting any suggestion that Tehran initiated its current military confrontation with Israel. “Iran did not start the war with Israel, nor did it seek to end it,” he asserted.