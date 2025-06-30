Iran reports new death toll from war with Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Monday, Iran’s judiciary announced that 935 people were killed during the 12-day war with Israel.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir stated that the updated toll is based on the latest forensic data and includes 38 children, 132 women, and 79 individuals who died in an Israeli airstrike on Evin Prison.

The new figure significantly exceeds the earlier death toll of 610 reported by Iran’s Ministry of Health before a ceasefire came into effect on June 24.

The war began on June 13 with a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple sites inside Iran, including the assassination of several senior military officials and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv and other areas in Israel. The exchanges escalated into nearly two weeks of attacks.

The conflict widened further when the United States directly intervened, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz on June 22. In response, Iran targeted the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between the involved parties, halting the conflict.