Israel prison strike in Iran killed over 70

Shafaq News – Tehran

The Israeli missile strike on Iran’s Evin Prison killed at least 71 people, including prison staff, inmates, conscripts, and nearby residents, the Iranian judiciary revealed on Sunday.

The attack had occurred on June 22, damaging multiple buildings inside the high-security facility, including the clinic, engineering wing, and visitation hall, according to Tasnim News Agency. Israel’s Army Radio previously acknowledged the strike on the prison, which allegedly holds "political prisoners and opposition figures.”

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir called the incident “a fully-fledged crime,” adding that casualties included civilians living near the site and family members visiting inmates at the time.

Meanwhile, Judiciary sources denied claims that Evin’s warden, Hedayatollah Farzadi, had prior knowledge of the attack and escaped, confirming that he was inside one of the prison wards with a visiting delegation during the strike.